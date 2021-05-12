Latest News
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: May 11, 2021
- Notice of Pending Application for Proposed Riprap
- Estate of Lawrence McVittie
- City of Amery ORDINANCE 8-2021
- City of Amery ORDINANCE 7-2021
- City of Amery ORDINANCE 4-2021
- Lake Wapogasset Lutheran Bible Camp announces its participation in the Special Milk Program.
- Mother, Mama, Mommy, MOM! Whatever you respond to, enjoy your special day
- Amery Farmers Market: Back and better than ever
- To the Editor: A message from Amery Schools
- The meth battle continues
- To the Editor: Shame on us
- To the Editor: Open letter to Senator Tammy Baldwin, Senator Ron Johnson, Representative Tom Tiffany
- Mark Robey
- A year of COVID leaves Polk County unemployment rates down
- To the Editor: Masks Protect You and Me
- Kimberly Marie Vik
- To the Editor: Is hypocrisy the lesson here?
