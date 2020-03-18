Clear Lake Girls Basketball

The 2019-20 undefeated Clear Lake Warrior girls basketball team are allowed time for a quick photo in the Resch Center before leaving the cancelled State Basketball tournament. Front row (seniors) L-R: Kaylee Madison, Jassmyn Warner, Rayne Vangsness, Maggie Rosen, Lily Hacker, Madison Zimmer and Julianna Rosen.

Back Row L-R: Mgr. Alissa Burbach, Coach Brad Cress, Mgr. Kami Cress, Kelli Niles, Julia McIntire, Liz Rosen, Maddy Rosen, Teagan Monson, Kierra Pickard, Brooke Cress, Emily Roessler, Mrg. Lilly Avery, Coach Ryan Blanchard and Coach Alison Blanchard-Avery.

 Josh Johnson

