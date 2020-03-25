Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Snow may mix in. High 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.