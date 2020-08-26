COVID-19 School Closure Criteria

The above Learning Model Transition Plan depicts the number of positive COVID cases it would take to make the switch out of in-person learning for Amery students. These plans may need to be adjusted due to staff shortages. A school closure may be accelerated due to an outbreak.

 School District of Amery

