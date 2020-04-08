Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.