GAM Social Distancing

A message from Golden Age Manor residents

Residents of G.A.M. separately posed with signs to promote social distancing. They miss their loved ones, but look forward to seeing their friends and family when stay at home orders are lifted. Top Row (L-R): Dave Waterman, Joan Maxon and Phyllis Yelle. Middle Row (L-R): Helen Beestman, Norman Reed and Bert Knight. Bottom Row(L-R): Colleen Connolly, Randy Jorstad and Gloria Bottolfson.

 Submitted

