Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.