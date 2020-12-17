Considering the season, it could be said that Mr. Grinch has been prowling around Amery and the surrounding areas. Break-ins to homes and businesses have been on the rise.
Several community members have shared they were home during the time of attempted break-ins, while others have had personnel belongings swiped while they were away.
Many residents are reporting the theft of electronics. Also reported have been thefts of mail and items out of vehicles.
Last Tuesday, Police Chief Tom Marson said his department responded to three reported burglaries that occurred over the night or during early morning hours.
“Although we cannot prevent every crime, we can all do our part in making sure we lock vehicles and residences and report suspicious activity in a timely manner,” said Marson.
The Amery Police Department is continuing to investigate the thefts. If you believe you have been burglarized or you have witnessed suspicious activity, please contact the Amery PD at 715-268-7411.
