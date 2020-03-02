Heart-warming true story
By Bruce Gehrman
Grandpa likes to put Puzzles together from the very simplest to the very difficult, right down to 3D Puzzles.
My Granddaughter, ever sense she was able to talk, learned from Grandpa how to say Cake. Grandpa taught Penelope the word Cake by saying “Caaaaaaake” in a real deep voice. Penelope’s Birthday is the first part of March and Grandpa’s is later in the Month of March.
For Grandpa’s Birthday, my Son, his Wife and Penelope, come to Grandpa’s place for “Caaaaaaake” and Ice Cream.
Penelope and Family showed up at Grandpa’s house while he was outside enjoying a nice warm day eating Sunflower Seeds. Penelope got out of the Truck, came over to Grandpa and ask that he turn around and shut his eyes. Penelope went back to the Truck to get a Present for Grandpa. She came up behind Grandpa and said, turn around and open his eyes. Doing so, Penelope was holding a Box of a (1,000) piece Puzzle of a Huge Multi-Level ”Caaaaaaake”. The Puzzle was about (2 1/2) wide and about (4) Feet long, very complicated.
Having talked about the Puzzle with Grandma, Grandpa decided to Laminate the New Puzzle between (2) sheets of clear Plexiglass. The plan was to give the assembled Puzzle to Penelope to keep so she would have something to remember Grandpa by when he died.
Grandpa opened the Box and started assembling the New Puzzle. It took about (30) Hours to assemble and when all was together, it was missing (1) piece, mind you, a new Puzzle. Grandpa was not going to give the Puzzle to Penelope as long as it was missing a piece. Grandpa contacted the company that made the Puzzle, telling them to send an area of the Puzzle that had the missing piece so he could find the missing piece and finish the Puzzle. The company was very sorry the Puzzle was missing (1) piece. The Company sent a New Puzzle that Grandpa was able to find the missing piece but, it did not match the assembled Puzzle, therefore, the Puzzle that was sent, had to be assembled to end up with a completed Puzzle.
The assembled Puzzle was Laminated between (2) sheets of Plexiglass and bolted together with small Brass Screws and Nuts so the assembled puzzle could be picked up without falling apart. The Puzzle was then given to Penelope where she has it in her room. To this day, every once in a while, Grandpa asks Penelope so show him the Puzzle where she proudly escorts Grandpa to her room and shows Grandpa where the Puzzle is.
This is a true story about a very loving Granddaughter, loving Grandpa and a very loving Grandpa, loving a very loving Granddaughter.
