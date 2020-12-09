Santa’s sleigh must have been in the shop

Santa cruised into the 35th Annual Holiday Stroll on his summer ride while his sleigh gets prepared for the big night. Santa is shown with members of the Amery Royalty who were in Soo Line Park collecting donations for the Amery Food Pantry. Pictured with Santa L-R: Reese Benware, Rylee Thompson-Ziemer, Lily Marquand, Ella Gould and Miss Amery Diedra Meyer. See more Stroll photos pages 10 and 11.

 April Ziemer | Amery Free Press

